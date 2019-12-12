|
Entertainment Earth Newsletter December 2019
Site sponsor Entertainment Earth sent through their Transformers themed newsletter for December. Check some highlights below and read on to see the full listing! Thursday, December 12, 2019 Entertainment Earth Sponsor News: SPECIAL FOR THE HOLIDAYS: All in-stock orders $25 or more get free domestic shipping until December 13! Free Upgraded Shipping on orders $25+ December 14-17! Under the Tree Sale Runs through December 15 and has many Transformers on sale: http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=mck7sk
Last Minute Gifts Sale Runs December 16-17 and has more Transformers: http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=c572v8
See all of our sales, deals, giveaways, and guides here: http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=k6d2dc » Continue Reading.
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.