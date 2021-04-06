|
Kiki Layne And Dominque Fishback In Talks To Star In Transformers 7
According to an article in Deadline
*we have some new information related to the upcoming new Transformers movie. The article
confirms our first report about the interest in actor*Anthony Ramos Eyed to star in “Transformers 7” (still waiting for an official title) and it gives us extra information about new actresses that may be part of this film. “While execs will now look to do screen and chemistry tests with his female co-star, Ramos always seemed to be the top choice from the day Caple came aboard. Those tests with possible co-stars will happen soon with decision on that » Continue Reading.
