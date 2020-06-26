TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1537 Due to the Corona Virus situation, many cargo flights cancelled. Below countries Post office Airmail services resumed:* Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Singapore and Sweden. Below countries EMS service resumed: USA, United Kingdom. For more information, please check the following link. Hongkong Post – Notices (923)
We believe the situation will change daily. If in case the postal service to your address is suspended, we can
