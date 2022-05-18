Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,298

Fans Hobby MB-23 G1 Powermaster Dreadwing / Masterforce Godmaster Buster Prototype



Third party company Fans Hobby have posted up images of their new*MB-23 G1 Powermaster Dreadwing / Masterforce Godmaster Buster. Fans Hobby is bringing us a very impressive modern take of G1 Powermaster Dreadwing for the Masterpiece scale, a figure that may also be repainted as G1 Japan Masterforce Buster. We have images of the robot mode showing off his poseability and the Powermaster/Godmaster unit. Jet mode looks clean and solid and of course you can also attach the Powermaster unit and we have a look at the combiner jet mode. We still have no concrete information on price or release



