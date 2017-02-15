Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,024

Transformers: The Last Knight First Edition Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet Spotte



2005 Boards Member pie125 has spotted Transformers: The Last Knight First Edition Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet at Australia’s ZiNG Pop Culture. The helmet is priced at Australian $138. Transformers: The Last Knight toys and merchandise are popping up around the world and you can get a good look at what’s heading your way via our New York Toy Fair 2017 coverage today.



