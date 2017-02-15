Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight First Edition Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet Spotte


2005 Boards Member pie125 has spotted Transformers: The Last Knight First Edition Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet at Australia’s ZiNG Pop Culture. The helmet is priced at Australian $138. Transformers: The Last Knight toys and merchandise are popping up around the world and you can get a good look at what’s heading your way via our New York Toy Fair 2017 coverage today.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight First Edition Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet Spotted In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



