|
Transformers: The Last Knight First Edition Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet Spotte
2005 Boards Member pie125 has spotted Transformers: The Last Knight First Edition Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet at Australia’s ZiNG Pop Culture. The helmet is priced at Australian $138. Transformers: The Last Knight toys and merchandise are popping up around the world and you can get a good look at what’s heading your way via our New York Toy Fair 2017 coverage today.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight First Edition Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet Spotted In Australia
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th