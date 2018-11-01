Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,488

Bumblebee: The Movie Early Access Showing On December 8th





It seems US fans will join the buzz with the Bumblebee movie earlier than we thought. We can confirm that there will be an Early Access Showing On December 8th. You will have an opportunity to watch the new Bumblebee movie at various selected theaters two weeks before the official premiere. Tickets and showtimes are not available yet, but you set a reminder or keep checking for update on the following links: AMC: Bumblebee Early Access Screening at an AMC Theatre near you Cinemark: Bumblebee – Early Access Screening Fandango:





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.