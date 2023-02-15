Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,260

Transformers Legacy Medix Released in Canada Transformers Legacy Evolution Medix has been released in Canada.



Sightings were made at multiple Gamestop locations in Winnipeg.



Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum





