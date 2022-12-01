|
|
Today, 12:27 AM
|
#1
|
Location: Cambridge,Ontario
|
Jones
Met Jones on Saturday at TFCON and bought a G1 Vortex from him.Had a friendly chat afterwards for a bit as well.Pleasure buying from,no issues whatsoever.
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:02 AM.