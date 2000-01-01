Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:34 PM   #1
Trailcutter
that guy
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 28
MPM-2 Bumblebee
Asking for $410 CAD (not including shipping).

Used, complete in good condition. Electronics are functional (batteries not included). Joints are good and tight but there is some mild paint wear. Box is worn and has scuffing around the edges as well as a mild crease on the front flap and some of the figures paint has scuffed onto the window (not a detriment to the figure, but noticeable on the box). The packet that the comic and instructions are housed in isnt in tip top condition but the items themselves have barely been touched.

Shoot me an email at bmp1412@outlook.com saying youre interested and Ill send you some pics. Transparency is my main goal so let me know if you have any questions or if youd like additional photos and Ill be happy to oblige.
sup
