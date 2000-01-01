|
Wanted - Buzzworthy Bumblebee Worlds Collide 4 pack
Would anyone be willing to help me get buzzworthy bumblebee worlds collide set? It seems like its going to skip my city (fredericton NB) based on what staff saw when they looked up the skew. I see from the postings its still available in some parts of Ontario and elsewhere.
Obviously its be nice if a king would could help me at cost plus tax plus shipping (and Id pay the PayPal fees) as others have done for me in the past with skywarp and thundercracker and I did for Netflix soundwave to a fellow boarder. But maybe beggars cant be choosers right?
Thanks!