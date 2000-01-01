Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted - Buzzworthy Bumblebee Worlds Collide 4 pack
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:56 AM   #1
NightshadeX
Machine War
NightshadeX's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: New Brunswick
Posts: 271
Wanted - Buzzworthy Bumblebee Worlds Collide 4 pack
Would anyone be willing to help me get buzzworthy bumblebee worlds collide set? It seems like its going to skip my city (fredericton NB) based on what staff saw when they looked up the skew. I see from the postings its still available in some parts of Ontario and elsewhere.

Obviously its be nice if a king would could help me at cost plus tax plus shipping (and Id pay the PayPal fees) as others have done for me in the past with skywarp and thundercracker and I did for Netflix soundwave to a fellow boarder. But maybe beggars cant be choosers right?

Thanks!
NightshadeX is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #2
Tiffster
Armada
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Vaughan
Posts: 635
Re: Wanted - Buzzworthy Bumblebee Worlds Collide 4 pack
https://www.toysrus.ca/en/Transforme.../C4247B6A.html

Worlds collide is online
Last edited by Tiffster; Today at 10:06 AM.
Tiffster is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JUNKHEAP Junkion - MOC
Transformers
Transformers G1 - Deluxe Vehicle - Whirl - Vintage 1985
Transformers
Transformers Trilogy book
Transformers
Transformers original G1 box art 3D magnets, Optimus prime Megatron Bumblebee
Transformers
Vintage G1 G2 & Current Era Transformers Hasbro Takara Lot Figures Go Bots
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Takara Lot Figures Parts Pieces
Transformers
Sideswipe - Transformers Revenge of the Fallen - Corvette Sting Ray Hasbro - NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:16 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.