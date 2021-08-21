Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Shockwave Lab SL-112 The Metal Exhaust  Upgrade kit For MPM-12 Optimus Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,019
Shockwave Lab SL-112 The Metal Exhaust  Upgrade kit For MPM-12 Optimus Prime


Third party company*Shockwave Lab, via their*Weibo account, have shared images of their new upgrade kit for MPM-12 Optimus Prime: SL-112 The Metal Exhaust –*Upgrade kit. This is a simple kit for the new Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime. It consists of: Die-cast exhaust pipes x 2 – Easy to install. Wrist articulation tighteners – Require to disassemble the arm. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post Shockwave Lab SL-112 The Metal Exhaust  Upgrade kit For MPM-12 Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JUNKHEAP Junkion - MOC
Transformers
Transformers G1 - Deluxe Vehicle - Whirl - Vintage 1985
Transformers
Transformers Trilogy book
Transformers
Transformers original G1 box art 3D magnets, Optimus prime Megatron Bumblebee
Transformers
Vintage G1 G2 & Current Era Transformers Hasbro Takara Lot Figures Go Bots
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Takara Lot Figures Parts Pieces
Transformers
Sideswipe - Transformers Revenge of the Fallen - Corvette Sting Ray Hasbro - NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:16 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.