Shockwave Lab SL-112 The Metal Exhaust – Upgrade kit For MPM-12 Optimus Prime

Third party company*Shockwave Lab, via their* Weibo account , have shared images of their new upgrade kit for MPM-12 Optimus Prime: SL-112 The Metal Exhaust –*Upgrade kit. This is a simple kit for the new Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime. It consists of: Die-cast exhaust pipes x 2 – Easy to install. Wrist articulation tighteners – Require to disassemble the arm. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!The post Shockwave Lab SL-112 The Metal Exhaust – Upgrade kit For MPM-12 Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM