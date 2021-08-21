|
Shockwave Lab SL-112 The Metal Exhaust Upgrade kit For MPM-12 Optimus Prime
Third party company*Shockwave Lab, via their*Weibo account
, have shared images of their new upgrade kit for MPM-12 Optimus Prime: SL-112 The Metal Exhaust –*Upgrade kit. This is a simple kit for the new Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime. It consists of: Die-cast exhaust pipes x 2 – Easy to install. Wrist articulation tighteners – Require to disassemble the arm. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
