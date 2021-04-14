Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #4 Samu Cover A Artwork
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,392
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #4 Samu Cover A Artwork


Series artist Juan Samu revealed his A cover for the issue #4 conclusion of Transformers x Back to the Future, scheduled for an in shops destination date of May 19th: I’ve been able to draw some of my icons as a child and I have been able to create new amazing characters. In this last issue I’ve reached 88 miles to explain Cavan’s great script. I hope you like it because Where we’re going, we don’t need roads… Sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #4 Samu Cover A Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC Generations Bugbite MISB
Transformers
VENOM 2008 HASBRO MARVEL TRANSFORMERS CROSSOVERS HOT ROD CAR - LOOSE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Trypticon parts Brunt tank, Blaster Stand, Single Scanner dish
Transformers
Transformers Reveal The Shield RTS Deluxe Class Special Ops Jazz
Transformers
LOT OF 4 TRANSFORMERS MINI FIGURES. OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 11/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:33 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.