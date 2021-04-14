Series artist Juan Samu revealed his A cover for the issue #4
conclusion of Transformers x Back to the Future, scheduled for an in shops destination date of May 19th: I’ve been able to draw some of my icons as a child and I have been able to create new amazing characters. In this last issue I’ve reached 88 miles to explain Cavan’s great script. I hope you like it because Where we’re going, we don’t need roads… Sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu
(Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), » Continue Reading.
