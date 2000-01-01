Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: BW 25 Tournament - Semifinal Match 2: TM Megatron vs. TM Optimus Primal
Transmetal Megatron 0 0%
Transmetal Optimus Primal 3 100.00%
Voters: 3.

Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 22 - Semifinal 2: TM Megatron vs. TM Optimus Primal
The Beast Wars 25 Dream Combat Tournament is edging closer to its conclusion; the first Semifinal match was finished yesterday, and the other Semifinal begins now. The poll for this match runs for six days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided as usual.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.
The winner of this match will advance to the Tournament Final, set for next Sunday, April 4. However, if a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament - in which case, Rampage, the winner of last week's Semifinal match, will automatically be the Tournament winner by default, and next week's match will pit him against the soon-to-be-named mystery 25th combatant.


Megatron (Transmetal) (Predacon) - Predacon Commander motivated by acquiring and using power at any cost. Among the most physically powerful, perhaps the most intelligent Predacon on many levels. As Transmetal Tyrannosaurus Rex, jaws have crushing bite; deploys hip-mounted VTOL turbofans for flight. As robot, has twin shoulder-mounted blaster guns, and pincer-tipped cutlass that doubles as plasma cannon. Cunning master of strategy (short- and long-term), combat, and psychology, but arrogance and unchecked ego could be his undoing.
{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Tigatron (81.3%) in Round 2, and Blackarachnia (75.0%) in the Quarterfinals.}

Optimus Primal (Transmetal) (Maximal) - Maximal Commander is pound-for-pound one of the most talented of all warriors, though prefers peace. Great intelligence, courage, and strategic and tactical skills. Transmetal form boasts impressive physical strength and fighting capability in all three modes; rocket-powered hoverboard grants speed and maneuverability as robotic gorilla. Armed with hand-held blaster, and over-the-shoulder harness with detachable cannons that double as clubs. Few weaknesses, but may feel a need to gamble his life in order to win.
{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Inferno (76.5%) in Round 2, and Rhinox (81.3%) in the Quarterfinals.}


This poll concludes Saturday afternoon, April 3 (around 4:05pm ET). The Tournament Final will begin on the afternoon of Easter Sunday, April 4!
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 22 - Semifinal 2: TM Megatron vs. TM Optimus Primal
Monke > T-rex
