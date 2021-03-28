Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,322

Gamestop Exclusive Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Modern Icons Replica Helmet



Gamestop website have uploaded a listing for a new*Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Modern Icons Replica Helmet. This is a fully wearable helmet full of 80’s notalgia for any classic G1 fan. Read on for some product details: Officially Licensed by Hasbro GameStop Exclusive product Premium collectible wearable helmet inspired by Optimus Prime from Transformers. Electronic collectible helmet with LED light-up eyes and authentic Optimus Prime voice phrases and sounds. Push-button activation. Detailed paint and battle damage for a real world feel This fully wearable helmet comes with adjustable straps for best fit for most adult head sizes Detailed interior sculpting



