Super_Megatron
Gamestop Exclusive Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Modern Icons Replica Helmet


Gamestop website have uploaded a listing for a new*Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Modern Icons Replica Helmet. This is a fully wearable helmet full of 80’s notalgia for any classic G1 fan. Read on for some product details: Officially Licensed by Hasbro GameStop Exclusive product Premium collectible wearable helmet inspired by Optimus Prime from Transformers. Electronic collectible helmet with LED light-up eyes and authentic Optimus Prime voice phrases and sounds. Push-button activation. Detailed paint and battle damage for a real world feel This fully wearable helmet comes with adjustable straps for best fit for most adult head sizes Detailed interior sculpting &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Gamestop Exclusive Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Modern Icons Replica Helmet appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



