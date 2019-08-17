Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Animated Season 4 Information


We’re at TFNation 2019 and the presentation of Transformers Animated Season 4 has just concluded. To recap, in lieu of a script reading at this year’s TFNation, Marty Isenberg took to the stage with the outline for what would have been the premier of Transformers Animated Season 4: The Trial of Megatron. This was presented by the entire original voice cast reading their parts of the outline. The highlights of this three-part story that wasn’t are: The Protoforms are handed over to the Cyber Ninjas and their new sensei, Dai Atlas. Sari is not one of the protoforms. She’s something &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Animated Season 4 Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 05:17 PM
Baryonyx
Beasty
Re: Transformers Animated Season 4 Information
I wish that season wouldn't have been torpedoed. Sounded awesome.
