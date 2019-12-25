Transformers Beast Wars Megatron Voice Actor David Kaye: 2020 Christmas Message
Days after enjoying Garry Chalk‘s Optimus Primal message, the annual tradition continues from Beast Wars Megatron voice actor David Kaye with audio turning on at about the 1:45 mark. Play the clip below, best wishes to all during this holiday season and be sure to join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
