Transformers Beast Wars Megatron Voice Actor David Kaye: 2020 Christmas Message


Days after enjoying Garry Chalk‘s Optimus Primal message, the annual tradition continues from Beast Wars Megatron voice actor David Kaye with audio turning on at about the 1:45 mark. Play the clip below, best wishes to all during this holiday season and be sure to join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers Beast Wars Megatron Voice Actor David Kaye: 2020 Christmas Message appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers Beast Wars Megatron Voice Actor David Kaye: 2020 Christmas Message
Oh, yes. The Master is at it one more time.
