Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Threezero DLX ROTF Optimus Prime Details
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:31 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,917
Threezero DLX ROTF Optimus Prime Details


ThreeZero have revealed the first official pic and details for Revenge of the Fallen Optimus Prime. Since we recently saw an early grey model of Jetfire, we can assume and hope that some combining action is coming our way. Pre Orders will go live on December 29th, check the details below! “Transformers / Revenge DLX Optimus Prime” will be available for pre-order overseas at the threezero store from 9am on December 29th, Hong Kong time! * As of December 29, this item is not available for pre-order in Japan. Pre-order sales to Japan are scheduled to start &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Threezero DLX ROTF Optimus Prime Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Vintage Astrotrain complete and Reprolabels + KO Browning
Transformers
Rare Kingdam Robogun Browning M1920 micro changer Pre Transformers Megatron NOSS
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Diaclone K.O Micro change SCOPEMAN Binoculars Robot NOSS
Transformers
Hascon 2017 Optimus Prime Power Bank New
Transformers
Vintage 1985 G1 Transformers Decepticon Ramjet Action Figure Complete ?????
Transformers
Galvatron w/ FILE CARD, MANUAL! 1986 Vintage Action Figure G1 Transformers???
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Age Of Extinction Voyager EVASION MODE OPTIMUS PRIME MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.