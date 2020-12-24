|
Threezero DLX ROTF Optimus Prime Details
ThreeZero
have revealed the first official pic and details for Revenge of the Fallen Optimus Prime. Since we recently saw an early grey model of Jetfire, we can assume and hope that some combining action is coming our way. Pre Orders will go live on December 29th, check the details below! “Transformers / Revenge DLX Optimus Prime” will be available for pre-order overseas at the threezero store from 9am on December 29th, Hong Kong time! * As of December 29, this item is not available for pre-order in Japan. Pre-order sales to Japan are scheduled to start » Continue Reading.
