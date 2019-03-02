Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,275

Transformers: Bumblebee Themed Café To Be Opened In Japan



Transformers: Bumblebee movie is less than a month away for Japan and with it, comes an official*Bumblebee themed Café hosted by none other than Takara. The café will open on March 8th and it’ll go on till March 31st at the*Ikebukuro Parco store in Tokyo. Decorations inside the café will be done by*Sanrio Co. Ltd. (Hello Kitty fame) Multiple QR codes can be found hidden within the store; which will unlock a special secret message from*Ry?hei Kimura who lends his voice to our titular character. Several examples of some of the menu items can be found attached with this news



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

