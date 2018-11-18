Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,541

Transformers Prime Wars Trilogy Punch-Counterpunch Out at Singapore Retail



TFW2005 member lake88 confirms the arrival of Generations Prime Wars Trilogy Special Edition Power of the Primes Deluxe Class Punch-Counterpunch (with Prima Prime) to the Paragon Toys R Us location. Good hunting to our fellow Transformers fans in Singapore.*Remember to browse our gallery of this set*



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.