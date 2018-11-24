|
Planet X Unofficial Deathsaurus ? Ismenios ? Color Prototype Images
Third party group Planet X have updated their Weibo
with some new images of their upcoming Ismenios figure. Ismenios is an unlicensed version of Deathsaurus, a character who debuted in the 1989 Japanese series Transformers Victory, and has since gone on to play a role in IDW’s More than Meets the Eye. This version of Deathsaurus skews toward the original toy’s design with some concessions toward the animation model. An interesting feature for Ismenios is that the wings can be opened up with blue energy parts added to give the figure a more impressive look once the wings are » Continue Reading.
