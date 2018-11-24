Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,541

Star Trek VS Transformers 3 iTunes Preview



IDW’s Star Trek VS Transformers is a great, fun series crossing over Star Trek the Original Series and Transformers Generation 1.



IDW's Star Trek VS Transformers is a great, fun series crossing over Star Trek the Original Series and Transformers Generation 1. iTunes have posted a three page preview of the third issue, which gives us Starscream and Soundwave acting like the evil Decepticons they are, Optimus Prime being a hero even if it means suffering pain himself, and Leonard McCoy being the crotchety good doctor we all knew him for. It's a great, fun series which succeeds in getting to the heart of what made both franchises appealing to us when we were young.





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.