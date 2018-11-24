|
Transformers: Cyberverse Warrior Class Optimus Prime With Battle Base Trailer Out at
First*revealed
*at Comic-Con International: San Diego this past July, the Transformers Cyberverse Optimus Prime with Battle Base Trailer set arrived to Canadian retail shelves thanks to the Toys R Us LaSalle, Quebec recon of friend site*Cybertron.ca
*boards member MapleMegatron. This set is tagged as a Toys R Us*Exclusive
, so stay tuned for which retailer(s) may make it available elsewhere. We wish happy hunting to our fellow Transformers fans in Canada!
