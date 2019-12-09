|
Brian Ruckley To Attend TFNation 2020
TFNation 2020 confirms
the attendance of Transformers (2019) series author Brian Ruckley! Outside of comics, Ruckley has had his writing appear in British magazines such as Interzone, Black Static, and Lightspeed, with short stories of the speculative (think sci-fi, fantasy, horror) kind. He has also published a number of novels, such as The Godless World trilogy, and standalone works The Edinburgh Dead (2011) and The Free (2014); he runs the weird and wonderful nature-based podcast The Wild Episode. Ruckley
joins an all-star roster of guests including artist Kei Zama
, Nick Roche
(writer and artist),*John-Paul Bove
*(writer, » Continue Reading.
The post Brian Ruckley To Attend TFNation 2020
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.