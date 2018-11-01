Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,367
Brand New Trailer Rated For Transformers: Bumblebee


With special thanks to Trailer Track, we have learned that a brand new trailer has been rated for*Transformers: Bumblebee. Clocked at 1 minute and 40 seconds, the Trailer Track speculates that the trailer may arrive next week, but we usually see such rated trailers arrive within 3 days of rated date. It is likely that the trailer reveal will coincide with the official song for the movie (arriving tomorrow with a live performance on 4th of November) and may even feature that as the background music. “Just over a month after the recent full trailers, it appears that one &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Brand New Trailer Rated For Transformers: Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...






