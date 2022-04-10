Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,517
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Terrorsaur (Toy Deco) In-Package Imag


Via TF Robots Facebook*we have our first look at the packaging of the new*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Terrorsaur (Toy Deco). While we had already seen in-hand images of this redeco of the Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur now in his original Beast Wars toy colors, we finally have our first look at the box. It’s good to notice that while this is a Buzzworthty Bumblebee style packaging, the box shape is similar to the Legacy trapezoidal boxes (we can even spot the Legacy logo on top). It’s labeled as “Evil Predacon Terrorsaur”. This figure will be a Target &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Terrorsaur (Toy Deco) In-Package Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 03:43 PM   #2
Tiffster
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Vaughan
Posts: 961
Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Terrorsaur (Toy Deco) In-Package
Great. Something else for Toysrus to gouge us on.
