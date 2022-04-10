Via TF Robots Facebook*we have our first look at the packaging of the new*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Terrorsaur (Toy Deco). While we had already seen in-hand images of this redeco of the Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur now in his original Beast Wars toy colors, we finally have our first look at the box. It’s good to notice that while this is a Buzzworthty Bumblebee style packaging, the box shape is similar to the Legacy trapezoidal boxes (we can even spot the Legacy logo on top). It’s labeled as “Evil Predacon Terrorsaur”. This figure will be a Target » Continue Reading.