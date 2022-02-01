Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:08 PM
AgeofTransformers
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 69
Things I'm bringing to TFcon
What I'm bringing to TFcon 2022 this coming weekend. Will be there all weekend from Friday on. Will have G1, BotCon and WFC exclusives with me.

Got lots of G1 Takara Transformers Collection BookBox reissues for sale.
Most are MISB unless otherwise stated.
Most are negotiable within reason.

#0 Optimus Prime MISB $400
#3 Skids $90
#5 SmokeScreen $135
#8 Inferno $135
#11 Astrotrain $100
#13 Hot Rodimus $115
#15 Stepper MISB $115
#15 Stepper CIB $95
#16 Insecticons MISB $190
#16 Insecticons CIB $125
#17 Blitzing $95
#19 Perceptor $135
#20 Kup and Wheelie $100
#21 Broadcast #125

Commemorative Series

Silverstreak $95 MISB
Tracks $80 MISB
Skids $80 MISB
Hoist $80 MISB
Inferno $80 MISB
Rodimus Major $45 CIB

Loose Commemorative series. All are complete include stickers weapons trees and paperwork unless noted. All in MINT condition.

Grapple $65
Smokescreen $80
Skids $65
Tracks $60
Silverstreak $70
Hoist $60

Encore
Encore 11 Skywarp and Thundercracker $230 MISB
