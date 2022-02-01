Things I'm bringing to TFcon

What I'm bringing to TFcon 2022 this coming weekend. Will be there all weekend from Friday on. Will have G1, BotCon and WFC exclusives with me.



Got lots of G1 Takara Transformers Collection BookBox reissues for sale.

Most are MISB unless otherwise stated.

Most are negotiable within reason.



#0 Optimus Prime MISB $400

#3 Skids $90

#5 SmokeScreen $135

#8 Inferno $135

#11 Astrotrain $100

#13 Hot Rodimus $115

#15 Stepper MISB $115

#15 Stepper CIB $95

#16 Insecticons MISB $190

#16 Insecticons CIB $125

#17 Blitzing $95

#19 Perceptor $135

#20 Kup and Wheelie $100

#21 Broadcast #125



Commemorative Series



Silverstreak $95 MISB

Tracks $80 MISB

Skids $80 MISB

Hoist $80 MISB

Inferno $80 MISB

Rodimus Major $45 CIB



Loose Commemorative series. All are complete include stickers weapons trees and paperwork unless noted. All in MINT condition.



Grapple $65

Smokescreen $80

Skids $65

Tracks $60

Silverstreak $70

Hoist $60



Encore

Encore 11 Skywarp and Thundercracker $230 MISB