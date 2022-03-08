Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Deformation Space DS-02 Recording Alliance (Masterpiece Scale Blaster & Ramhorn) Test


Via*Mangmotion-??? on YouTube we have image of a color test shot of the new*Deformation Space DS-02 Recording Alliance (Masterpiece Scale Blaster & Ramhorn). This is a new cartoon-accurate Masterpiece scale alternative of G1 Blaster and his partner. Robot mode looks clean and integrated with a good range of poseability and featuring an interesting transformation sequence for the boombox mode. You can place up to two Masterpiece scale cassettes (official or 3P). We also have comparison shots with other Masterpiece scale Soundwave and Blaster figures for those wondering about scale.

The post Deformation Space DS-02 Recording Alliance (Masterpiece Scale Blaster & Ramhorn) Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



