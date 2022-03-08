Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,966

Deformation Space DS-02 Recording Alliance (Masterpiece Scale Blaster & Ramhorn) Test



Via*Mangmotion-??? on YouTube we have image of a color test shot of the new*Deformation Space DS-02 Recording Alliance (Masterpiece Scale Blaster & Ramhorn). This is a new cartoon-accurate Masterpiece scale alternative of G1 Blaster and his partner. Robot mode looks clean and integrated with a good range of poseability and featuring an interesting transformation sequence for the boombox mode. You can place up to two Masterpiece scale cassettes (official or 3P). We also have comparison shots with other Masterpiece scale Soundwave and Blaster figures for those wondering about scale. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this



Via*Mangmotion-??? on YouTube we have image of a color test shot of the new*Deformation Space DS-02 Recording Alliance (Masterpiece Scale Blaster & Ramhorn). This is a new cartoon-accurate Masterpiece scale alternative of G1 Blaster and his partner. Robot mode looks clean and integrated with a good range of poseability and featuring an interesting transformation sequence for the boombox mode. You can place up to two Masterpiece scale cassettes (official or 3P). We also have comparison shots with other Masterpiece scale Soundwave and Blaster figures for those wondering about scale.

