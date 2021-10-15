Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) ? Assembly Sample


Thanks to Weibo user*???SOSKILL*we can share for you several images of an assembly sample of the new*Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit). Yoloparks PLAMO model kits are*quite detailed, poseable and challenging to build. This*30-cm tall Optimus Prime from the Bumblebee Movie is designed after his Earth Mode as seen in the film. As we can see from the images, this model kit shows an impressive amount of detail and moving parts, similar to what Yolopark did with their IIES Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime*action figure. This is just a sample, so the parts are not &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) – Assembly Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



