|
Transformers Trading Card Game Reveal: Superion, Sky Protector Cards
A real fan-favorite Combiner enters to the*Transformers Trading Card Game*Wave 2 Rise of the Combiners expansion! Care of*Gizmodo website
*we have our first look at the Superion*Cards! Gather your cards to form one ultimate unit of immense power. we have the combined cards forming Superion, Sky Protector, as well as the individual cards of Silverbolt, Air Raid, Skydive, Fireflight,*and Slings…. I mean Alpha Bravo, of course.*The last IDW Aerialbot formation is present here. Additionally, we have a look at the Aerialbot*Enigma Card*which is necessary to form the combiner once you get all the individual cards. To top it all, we » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Reveal: Superion, Sky Protector Cards
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.