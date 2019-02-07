|
Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 3 Scouts Found at U.S Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Fc203 for reporting in our forums that the last*Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 3 Scouts has hit U.S Retail. The final wave of the Cyberverse scout class, consisting of Ratchet and Shadow Striker, was found at Meijer in Illinois. Time to check your local Meijer to try to grab these news scout toys.
