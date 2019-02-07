Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 3 Scouts Found at U.S Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,098
Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 3 Scouts Found at U.S Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Fc203 for reporting in our forums that the last*Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 3 Scouts has hit U.S Retail. The final wave of the Cyberverse scout class, consisting of Ratchet and Shadow Striker, was found at Meijer in Illinois. Time to check your local Meijer to try to grab these news scout toys.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 3 Scouts Found at U.S Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Platinum Edition Seekers Reissue NEW SEALED NEARMINT
Transformers
G1 Hasbro Transformers Chop Shop MIB Boxed CANADIAN Deluxe Insecticon 1985
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Combiner Wars CHAOS IN VELOCITRON SEALED Generations
Transformers
Galvatron - Cyclonus - Scourge - Lot Of 3 Decepticons Transformers Toys
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP-10 Toys R Us Exclusive - MISB Sealed!!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.