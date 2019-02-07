Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,098

Transformers Studio Series Wave 5 Voyagers found At Canadian Retail



Via friend site Cybertron.ca we can report that the new Transformers Studio Series Wave 5 Voyagers has been found At Canadian Retail. Fellow Canadian fans can start hunting SS-32 Optimus Prime (who can combine with SS-35 Leader Jetfire) and SS-33 Bonecrusher. Both of these figures were spotted at a Walmart in Ontario. Happy hunting!





