Via Baidu
*we have our first proper in-package content of the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator Multipack. This massive box contains all the 8 Studio Series Contructicons. We had seen the box
just a few hours ago, and now we have a look at how all the figures come packaged inside. Scavenger, Overload, Longhaul, Scrapmetal, Hightower and Skipjack (no Rampage on this release) are packed inside a plastic bubble in combiner mode. Mixmaster is packed in a cardboard on top, together with his front truck piece, Skipjack’s stand, Overload’s extra piece. So far we can spot that there’s some » Continue Reading.
