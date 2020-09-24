Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,439
Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator Multipack In-Package Image


Via Baidu*we have our first proper in-package content of the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator Multipack. This massive box contains all the 8 Studio Series Contructicons. We had seen the box just a few hours ago, and now we have a look at how all the figures come packaged inside. Scavenger, Overload, Longhaul, Scrapmetal, Hightower and Skipjack (no Rampage on this release) are packed inside a plastic bubble in combiner mode. Mixmaster is packed in a cardboard on top, together with his front truck piece, Skipjack’s stand, Overload’s extra piece. So far we can spot that there’s some &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator Multipack In-Package Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 10:48 AM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,449
Re: Transformers Studio Series SS-69 Devastator Multipack In-Package Image
JUST GIMME A CANADIAN PRICE ALREADY
