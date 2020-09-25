|
Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron In-Hand Images
The wait is over, the latest installment in the popular Beast Wars Masterpiece line is out! MP-50 Tigatron has started to be shipped and we can share several in-hand images for you, courtesy of several of our 2005 Board member and Alfes on Twitter.
Tigatron proved to be not just a MP Cheetor retool. The figure has different engineering, transformation and size. A great representation of the Maximal warrior. We have a closer look at all his gimmicks, accessories and even the die-cast collectible pin. Another great addition to the growing Masterpiece Beast Wars collection. Not much left to » Continue Reading.
