The wait is over, the latest installment in the popular Beast Wars Masterpiece line is out! MP-50 Tigatron has started to be shipped and we can share several in-hand images for you, courtesy of several of our 2005 Board member and Alfes on Twitter. Tigatron proved to be not just a MP Cheetor retool. The figure has different engineering, transformation and size. A great representation of the Maximal warrior. We have a closer look at all his gimmicks, accessories and even the die-cast collectible pin. Another great addition to the growing Masterpiece Beast Wars collection. Not much left to &#187; Continue Reading.

