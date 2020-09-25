Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Combiner Wars Devastator To Be Reissued By Amazon


Good news for Australian fans. Thanks to Ozformers*we can report that the Titan Class*Combiner Wars Devastator wll be reissued as an Amazon exclusive. Hasbro Australia confirmed that the 2015 Combiner Wars Devastator is being reissued. Only 300 units will be available on Amazon Australia some time in October-November. While this is related to the Australian market, Devastator will*be exclusive to Amazon globally. We should expect more listings in other Amazon divisions as we are closer to Amazon Prime day sale.*Another chance to grab Devastator if you missed him back in the day. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Combiner Wars Devastator To Be Reissued By Amazon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



