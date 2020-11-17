Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Collaborative Ultimate X-Spanse: David Nakayama Interview


Artist David Nakayama shared insights about the package design of the latest Transformers Collaborative figure, Marvel Comics X-Men Mash-Up Ultimate X-Spanse, with Adventures in Poor Taste. AIPT: How do you go about creating the artwork for the upcoming figure? Does Hasbro provide you with a prototype or photographs? David: They gave me some 3-D turnarounds in this case. I had a PDF that let me see what the figure looked like from every angle. I had a very good idea of what this thing was going to look like. The only thing I didnt have was the paint. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Collaborative Ultimate X-Spanse: David Nakayama Interview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



