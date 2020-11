Transformers Collaborative Ultimate X-Spanse: David Nakayama Interview

Artist David Nakayama shared insights about the package design of the latest Transformers Collaborative figure, Marvel Comics X-Men Mash-Up Ultimate X-Spanse , with Adventures in Poor Taste. AIPT: How do you go about creating the artwork for the upcoming figure? Does Hasbro provide you with a prototype or photographs? David: They gave me some 3-D turnarounds in this case. I had a PDF that let me see what the figure looked like from every angle. I had a very good idea of what this thing was going to look like. The only thing I didnít have was the paint.