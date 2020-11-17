|
Transformers Collaborative Ultimate X-Spanse: David Nakayama Interview
Artist David Nakayama
shared insights about the package design of the latest Transformers Collaborative figure, Marvel Comics X-Men Mash-Up Ultimate X-Spanse
, with Adventures in Poor Taste. AIPT: How do you go about creating the artwork for the upcoming figure? Does Hasbro provide you with a prototype or photographs? David: They gave me some 3-D turnarounds in this case. I had a PDF that let me see what the figure looked like from every angle. I had a very good idea of what this thing was going to look like. The only thing I didnt have was the paint. » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Collaborative Ultimate X-Spanse: David Nakayama Interview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca