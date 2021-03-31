Artist and TFW2005 member Alex Milne
updates our June solicitations coverage with the presentation of his Beast Wars issue #5 RI cover line art. “Savage Landing”, Part 5! It’s the opening salvo of the Beast Wars as Megatron’s Predacons launch their assault on the Axalon, Optimus Primal’s Maximal base! Outnumbered, outgunned, and still healing from their wounds, how will the Maximals be able to keep from being overwhelmed? And whose side does Dinobot fight for? Sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist)
