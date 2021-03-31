Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #5 Milne Retailer Incentive Cover Line Art


Artist and TFW2005 member Alex Milne updates our June solicitations coverage with the presentation of his Beast Wars issue #5 RI cover line art. “Savage Landing”, Part 5! It’s the opening salvo of the Beast Wars as Megatron’s Predacons launch their assault on the Axalon, Optimus Primal’s Maximal base! Outnumbered, outgunned, and still healing from their wounds, how will the Maximals be able to keep from being overwhelmed? And whose side does Dinobot fight for? Sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist)

Old Today, 12:48 AM   #2
delrue
Re: IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #5 Milne Retailer Incentive Cover Line Art
If you are able, it would be a good idea to put a warning in the title of this thread for people with arachnophobia.
