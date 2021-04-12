Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Carl?s Jr. Star Pals Evergreen Transformers Toys In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,385
Carl?s Jr. Star Pals Evergreen Transformers Toys In-Hand Images


Thanks to 2005 Board member*@tankor92*for sharing in our boards in-hand images of the new Carl’s Jr Star Pals Evergreen Transformers Toys that have been released in Mexico. There’s only 2 Transformers figures released: Optimus Prime and Bumblebee (together with 2 My Little Pony figures). Packaging comes with some small coloring activity pages and each 10-cm toy comes with stickers to give them extra details. Bumblebee is the only “transforming” figure, but you just take out the robot which is hidden under the car mode and that’s all.*Optimus Prime is a non-transforming figurine. He can move his right arm &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Carl’s Jr. Star Pals Evergreen Transformers Toys In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Gigawatt Back to the Future EXCLUSIVE 35th Anniversary read
Transformers
Transformers Armada Supreme Class Unicron 2003
Transformers
Transformers Alternators Shockblast Shockwave 2004
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2012 Timelines Invasion Box set Complete
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2007 Games of Deception Box set Complete
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2014 Pirates vs Knights Box set Complete
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2005 Timelines Deathsaures Dezarus Descent into Evil
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:25 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.