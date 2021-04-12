|
Carl?s Jr. Star Pals Evergreen Transformers Toys In-Hand Images
Thanks to 2005 Board member*@tankor92
*for sharing in our boards in-hand images of the new Carl’s Jr Star Pals Evergreen Transformers Toys that have been released in Mexico. There’s only 2 Transformers figures released: Optimus Prime and Bumblebee (together with 2 My Little Pony figures). Packaging comes with some small coloring activity pages and each 10-cm toy comes with stickers to give them extra details. Bumblebee is the only “transforming” figure, but you just take out the robot which is hidden under the car mode and that’s all.*Optimus Prime is a non-transforming figurine. He can move his right arm » Continue Reading.
