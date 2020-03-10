|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #18 Full 5-Page Preview
TFW2005 member Issy543 stays on the Transformers issue #18
news beat by directing our attention to the full 5-page preview, available via Major Spoilers
and PREVIEWSworld. Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author) Umi Miyao (Artist, Cover Artist) Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist) Josh Burcham (Colorist) Add this issue to your New Comic Book Day pull list tomorrow, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #18 Full 5-Page Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.