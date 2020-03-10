Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #18 Full 5-Page Preview


TFW2005 member Issy543 stays on the Transformers issue #18 news beat by directing our attention to the full 5-page preview, available via Major Spoilers and PREVIEWSworld. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author) Umi Miyao (Artist, Cover Artist) Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist) Josh Burcham (Colorist) Add this issue to your New Comic Book Day pull list tomorrow, then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #18 Full 5-Page Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



