|
X2 Toys Giga Raiden Color Prototype Images (G1 Optimus Prime) And Nemesis Prime Varia
It sure took time for X2 Toys to show us their first Giga Raiden prototype
, but it didn’t take long for them to reveal their first color sample, and even with a Nemesis Prime color variant. The new images surfaced via Weibo user*???????????
*and*X2 Toys Weibo
. We have images of the first color prototype of Giga Raiden, a G1 Optimus Prime which is*about 5.7. Ideal for a Classics scaled collection. The colors match the animation style, plus some chromed parts like the smoke stacks and gas tanks. As a very nice surprise, or an expected option, we have » Continue Reading.
The post X2 Toys Giga Raiden Color Prototype Images (G1 Optimus Prime) And Nemesis Prime Variant
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.