Re: X2 Toys Giga Raiden Color Prototype Images (G1 Optimus Prime) And Nemesis Prime V Honestly I'm kind of burnt out on 3P Primes and Megs.



There isn't enough "new" design choices on these new releases, and then add in the extra cost and it just doesn't do it for me asuch anymore.