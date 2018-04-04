Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
X2 Toys Giga Raiden Color Prototype Images (G1 Optimus Prime) And Nemesis Prime Varia


It sure took time for X2 Toys to show us their first Giga Raiden prototype, but it didn’t take long for them to reveal their first color sample, and even with a Nemesis Prime color variant. The new images surfaced via Weibo user*???????????*and*X2 Toys Weibo. We have images of the first color prototype of Giga Raiden, a G1 Optimus Prime which is*about 5.7. Ideal for a Classics scaled collection. The colors match the animation style, plus some chromed parts like the smoke stacks and gas tanks. As a very nice surprise, or an expected option, we have &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X2 Toys Giga Raiden Color Prototype Images (G1 Optimus Prime) And Nemesis Prime Variant appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



canprime
Honestly I'm kind of burnt out on 3P Primes and Megs.

There isn't enough "new" design choices on these new releases, and then add in the extra cost and it just doesn't do it for me asuch anymore.
