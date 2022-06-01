Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:00 PM
Transformers Legacy Commander Class Motormaster Out In Australia ? New In-Hand Images


To our surprise, the highly anticipated*Transformers Legacy Commander Class Motormaster has been found in Australia. A post in the*Transformers Down Under Facebook group confirms that Legacy Motormaster showed up at Big W stores in Melbourne. It didn’t take long and thanks to*Halohunter 553 on Discord, we have our first in-hand images of this new mold in all his glory. The images focus on the combiner body with shots next to War For Cybertron Voyager Netflix Megatron and Power Of The Primes Volcanicus which give us our first real look a Menasor’s scale and poseability. It’s worth to notice that &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Commander Class Motormaster Out In Australia – New In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



