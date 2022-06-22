Attention Beast Wars collectors and board game fans! A listing in Australian website Popclutcha
we have pur first look at a new officially licensed Monopoly Beast Wars Transformers. This new Monopoly comes in a nice Beast Wars retro-art box with a full Beast Wars themed board featuring Maximal and Predacons tokens in both robot and beast modes. This board game is already in stock for $89.99 AUD which is about $62.22. We still have no concrete information about the availability of this board game for the US market but you read the full product description after the jump. Click » Continue Reading.
