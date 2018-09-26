Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,139

Target Exclusive Titan Changer Music FX Bumblebee Out At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards*Fc203, we got word that the*Target Exclusive Titan Changer Music FX Bumblebee Is Out At US Retail. This figure is part of the*Bumblebee Greatest Hits sub-line imprint which is exclusive to Target in the United States and available via Argos in the UK.*A nice Titan Changer Bumblebee that can transform in 2 steps and*plays car sounds in Chevy Camaro mode, robot sounds in robot mode, and music sounds in both modes. This figure was found at Target in Pasadena.*Fc203*also shared a video with the sound effects in robot mode which you can watch



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.