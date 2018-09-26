Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,139

Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 1 and Studio Series Deluxe Wave 2 Out At German Reta



Some toys may take some time to hit German shelves, but we are sure it was worth the wait for German collectors. We can report that Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 1 and Studio Series Deluxe Wave 2 Are Out At German Retail. 2005 Boards members Nevermore,*Born Toulouse and*Phynxes*found Power Of The Primes Voyager Elita-1 and Hun-Grr in several locations like*Müller drug store inside the Nordwestzentrum shopping mall in Frankfurt,*Müller store inside the Köln Arcaden shopping mall in Cologne, Müller store in downtown Gelsenkirchen.*Müller drug store in Hilden, and Müller stores in Wuppertal (Elberfeld and Barmen). Nice scouting guys!



