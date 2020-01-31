While we had previously reported that TFNation
, Europes largest Transformers convention had cancelled their 2020 edition
, they have surprised us with a new announcement via TFNation Official Facebook account
. Attention European fans: TFNation: The Big Broadcast Of 2020 is coming in hot! TFNation is bringing a special broadcasting event this year. Read on for the brief announcement: TFN: THE BIG BROADCAST OF 2020 Broadcasting from TFN:HQ to everyone, everywhere! 15th August 2020 Guests, Schedule & more to be announced over the coming weeks. #TFNBroadcast
Full details will be revealed over the next days!
