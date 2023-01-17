Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Onslaught, Swindle & Vortex Prototype Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,496
Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Onslaught, Swindle & Vortex Prototype Images


Via*Magic Square Toys*Weibo*we have our first images of the gray prototypes of their upcoming*Legends Scale Onslaught, Swindle &#038; Vortex. These reveals complete the new Magic Square Toys Combaticons group*following our previously reported Brawl and Blast Off images). We have a look at Onslaught, Swindle and Vortex*in robot and alt mode showing a detailed and solid sculpt. We still have no concrete information on price, release date or images of the combiner mode, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the new images and then sound off on the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Onslaught, Swindle & Vortex Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.