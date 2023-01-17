Via*Magic Square Toys*Weibo*
we have our first images of the gray prototypes of their upcoming*Legends Scale Onslaught, Swindle & Vortex. These reveals complete the new Magic Square Toys Combaticons group*following our previously reported Brawl and Blast Off images
). We have a look at Onslaught, Swindle and Vortex*in robot and alt mode showing a detailed and solid sculpt. We still have no concrete information on price, release date or images of the combiner mode, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the new images and then sound off on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
The post Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Onslaught, Swindle & Vortex Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...