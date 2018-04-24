Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Machinima Power of the Primes Trailer
Machinima have added a trailer for their Power of the Primes web animation series. The series, which is set to be the concluding part of the Prime Wars trilogy, picks up where Titans Return left off and is set to feature a desperate race to find the requiem blaster. The trailer features several scenes in a mechanical jungle that seems to be taken straight out of the Megaman games, and gives us our first look at the Dinobots in action in this series – the first time all five have been united in animation since 1986

The post Machinima Power of the Primes Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
