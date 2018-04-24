|
Machinima Power of the Primes Trailer
Machinima have added a trailer for their Power of the Primes web animation series. The series, which is set to be the concluding part of the Prime Wars trilogy, picks up where Titans Return left off and is set to feature a desperate race to find the requiem blaster. The trailer features several scenes in a mechanical jungle that seems to be taken straight out of the Megaman games, and gives us our first look at the Dinobots in action in this series – the first time all five have been united in animation since 1986 – and the first » Continue Reading.
