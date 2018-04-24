|
Takara Tomy Power Of The Primes Predaking Images From Figure Oh! Magazine
Via*Simon Chan
*in the*Hobbymizer Hong Kong Facebook group
, we have new images of*Takara Tomy Power Of The Primes Predaking Images From Figure Oh! Magazine. Predaking is the star of the magazine this month with 6 pages dedicated to the massive G1 Predacon combiner. We have a double-page image showing Predaking trying to recreate how we saw him on the “Call Of The Primitives” episode, as well as individual images of all the Predacons in both modes, and the combination sequence. We finally have a side-by-side comparison pic next to Titan Class Combiner Wars Devastator, and » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Power Of The Primes Predaking Images From Figure Oh! Magazine
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.