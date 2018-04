steamwhistle Robot Master Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 757

Niagara Falls Comic Con - Tickets: Sunday, June 3 Ended up with an extra pair of admission tickets for

Niagara Falls Comic Con 2018

Sunday, June 3.



Face Value Cost is $78 for the pair ($39 each)



Would like to recover some $$ back for them.

Requesting $42 for pair, including mailing via regular Canada Post.

...or make an offer for a trade...?



Comment, or send a PM if interested. Thank you.

