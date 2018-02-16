We have entered Day-2 at CinemaCon 2018 and Paramount Pictures has already generated a lot of positive buzz even before their official presentation tomorrow. Over the last couple of months, we heard only from
Hasbro regarding their new 5-Year Agreement with Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon (both owned by Viacom). Paramount CEO*Jim Gianopulos saw CinemaCon as a good opportunity to finally break the ice. Speaking to LA Times
, Mr.*Gianopulos stated the following: In May, [Jim Gianopulos] flew to the Pawtucket, R.I., offices of Hasbro, the toy and game company behind such Paramount franchises as “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe.” Hasbro » Continue Reading.
The post Paramount Explains Their New Movie Agreement With Hasbro
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.