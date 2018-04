Paramount Explains Their New Movie Agreement With Hasbro

We have entered Day-2 at CinemaCon 2018 and Paramount Pictures has already generated a lot of positive buzz even before their official presentation tomorrow. Over the last couple of months, we heard only from Hasbro regarding their new 5-Year Agreement with Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon (both owned by Viacom). Paramount CEO*Jim Gianopulos saw CinemaCon as a good opportunity to finally break the ice. Speaking to LA Times , Mr.*Gianopulos stated the following: In May, [Jim Gianopulos] flew to the Pawtucket, R.I., offices of Hasbro, the toy and game company behind such Paramount franchises as “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe.” Hasbro » Continue Reading. The post Paramount Explains Their New Movie Agreement With Hasbro appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM