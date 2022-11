Magic The Gathering Brothers War Featuring Transformers Promo Box

As we saw during Pulsecon 2022, Magic The Gathering and Transformers are crossing over proper in the new Brothers War tabletop game card sets.* The story line of the series features a battle between mechanical armies and those who side with magic, so working Transformers into the game now made sense.** At least more than in prior storylines anyway :).** There are 15 Transformers cards based on Generation 1, with 15 Shattered Glass variants of those cards (both function the same).* They come randomly packed, 1 in 10 booster packs has a Transformers card.