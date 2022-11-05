As we saw during Pulsecon 2022, Magic The Gathering and Transformers are crossing over proper in the new Brothers War
tabletop game card sets.* The story line of the series features a battle between mechanical armies and those who side with magic, so working Transformers into the game now made sense.** At least more than in prior storylines anyway :).** There are 15 Transformers cards based on Generation 1, with 15 Shattered Glass variants of those cards (both function the same).* They come randomly packed, 1 in 10 booster packs has a Transformers card.** The Magic team » Continue Reading.
