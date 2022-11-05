Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Magic The Gathering Brothers War Featuring Transformers Promo Box
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,165
Magic The Gathering Brothers War Featuring Transformers Promo Box


As we saw during Pulsecon 2022, Magic The Gathering and Transformers are crossing over proper in the new Brothers War tabletop game card sets.* The story line of the series features a battle between mechanical armies and those who side with magic, so working Transformers into the game now made sense.** At least more than in prior storylines anyway :).** There are 15 Transformers cards based on Generation 1, with 15 Shattered Glass variants of those cards (both function the same).* They come randomly packed, 1 in 10 booster packs has a Transformers card.** The Magic team &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Magic The Gathering Brothers War Featuring Transformers Promo Box appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:04 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.